KMF hikes milk price

June 25, 2024

Pay Rs. 2 more per litre from tomorrow

Bengaluru: Coming as a shock to the people of the State after the recent fuel price hike by the State Government, the KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) announced a milk price hike of Rs. 2 per litre, across all variants, with effect from tomorrow (June 26).

Announcing the hike at Bengaluru this morning, KMF Chairman Bheema Naik said that the Rs. 2 per litre hike will be across all milk variants.

Maintaining that this was not a price hike, but a revision in the supply and pricing mechanism, he said even after the increase, the price of milk in Karnataka is way less than the price in other States.

Following the revision, the price of Nandini toned milk (Blue Packet) Half-litre milk now stands at Rs. 24 (previously Rs. 22) and that of a Litre at Rs. 44 (previously Rs. 42).

Bheema Naik further said: “The State’s milk production has gone up by nearly 15 percent. To sell this additional supply, we have increased the packet capacity by 50 ML and hence the price has also gone up equivalently.”

The last milk price revision happened in July 2023, when the price was hiked by Rs. 3 a litre.