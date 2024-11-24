Destruction of evidence at MUDA: RTI Activist seeks arrest of Minister, senior IAS Officer, Ex-Lokayukta SP
November 24, 2024

Mysuru: RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others, has urged the Lokayukta SP to arrest Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh and others involved in the destruction of critical evidence tied to the 50:50 site allotment scandal in MUDA.

Snehamayi Krishna visited the Lokayukta office on Dewan’s Road in city on Friday, where he submitted a petition to Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh.

The petition claims that 140 files related to the controversial 50:50 site allotments in MUDA were removed from the records room and destroyed. Snehamayi Krishna is demanding the immediate arrest of Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh and Commissioner of Urban and Rural Planning, R. Venkatachalapathy, a senior IAS officer.

Former Lokayukta SP V.J. Sajeeth, who had obtained a warrant to search the MUDA office, is also accused of handing over the critical files to Byrathi Suresh. Consequently, Snehamayi Krishna has called for Sajeeth’s arrest as well.

The petition requested the collection of CCTV footage from MUDA to trace the removal of files and urged a thorough investigation, with a report to be submitted to the High Court.

Several senior officials are alleged to have destroyed evidence by removing files to shield influential politicians — much like the proverbial fence devouring the crop it was meant to protect.

Snehamayi Krishna has emphasised the need for a detailed inquiry into the destruction of evidence and the arrest of Minister Byrathi Suresh, IAS officer Venkatachalapathy and former Lokayukta SP Sajeeth.

