Dubare’s hanging bridge gets approval

November 24, 2024

Stronger suspension design unveiled for 210-metre bridge; estimate cost Rs. 6 crore

Kushalnagar: The ambitious project to construct a hanging bridge over the River Cauvery at Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu is poised to further transform this popular tourist destination.

Dubare draws thousands of tourists each month and the addition of a hanging bridge connecting both riverbanks promises to be a significant attraction. Currently, one side of the river is managed by the Tourism Department, while the Forest Department oversees the opposite side, home to the renowned elephant camp.

Presently, tourists can only traverse the river via motorised boats. Due to the high demand for boat rides, many visitors risk crossing on slippery rocks — when the water level is low, leading to accidents and prompting criticism of the Forest Department.

The original hanging bridge plan envisioned a 110-metre structure supported by three columns — two at the ends and one in the centre — with an estimated cost of Rs. 3 crore.

Two poles instead of three

However, the new proposal extends the bridge length to 210 metres, supported by only two poles, eliminating the central column thanks to enhanced suspension wire technology. The revised design will be higher at the centre than at the ends for added stability.

This updated project is estimated to cost Rs. 6 crore. The bridge will have a walking width of 1.5 metres and will be constructed above last year’s flash flood level to ensure safety.

Hanging bridge expert Patanjali Bharadwaj has finalised the design, materials and total project cost, including labour. Unlike the previous proposal where land ownership was shared between the Tourism and Forest Departments, the new project will be built entirely on Forest Department land, streamlining the approval process.

Budget estimate of Rs. 6 crore

The design and location survey have been completed and submitted to the Public Works Department (PWD). A budget estimate of Rs. 6 crore has been forwarded to the Finance Department for final approval. Patanjali Bharadwaj has designed the bridge and calculated the material cost as per the PWD budget list and provided the cost estimate.

The State Government and the PWD have granted in-principle approval and the project has been included in the Forest Department’s Action Plan, receiving sanction from the Forest Minister.

Funding will come from the Kodagu Foundation, which pools entry fees collected at various parks, trekking spots and forest guest houses, supplemented by government funds.

The PWD will supervise the construction, with the tender process set to begin following financial clearance. If funding is timely, the bridge could be completed within six months, with an expected finish date in 2025.

Boating to be discontinued

Bhaskar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Madikeri Circle, explained the project’s earlier challenges. “Previously, land issues stalled progress due to the split ownership between the Tourism and Forest Departments, complicating clearances under the Wildlife Act. This time, we selected land solely managed by the Forest Department, eliminating these administrative obstacles. We are committed to seeing the project through. Once operational, boating services will be discontinued, though river rafting will continue,” he said.

For context, Patanjali Bharadwaj is the son of Padma Shri awardee Girish Bharadwaj, known as the ‘Bridge Man’ for constructing over 100 suspension footbridges across India. Girish Bharadwaj founded ‘Rational Engineering Industries’ in 1975 in Sullia, Dakshina Kannada, now known as Ayasshilpa. Patanjali is continuing his father’s legacy with this new project.

Revenue boost

The Dubare Elephant Camp operates daily from 9 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 5.30 pm. Forest officials report that the site welcomes an average of 500 to 700 tourists daily and has four boats for river crossings.

“During festivals and weekends, when over 2,000 tourists visit daily, managing the crowds becomes difficult. Weight restrictions limit boat capacity, forcing many visitors to leave without experiencing the elephant camp. The hanging bridge will resolve these issues and is expected to boost revenue,” officials added.