MMC&RI Hospitals hike medical services fee

April 2, 2025

Mysuru: In yet another blow to the common man, who has been heavily burdened with the rise in prices of essential commodities and services, the MMC&RI attached State-run hospitals have hiked fees of almost all health care services by at least 5 percent.

Various medical services at K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba and Krishnajammanni TB Hospital and all other hospitals coming under MMC&RI will now be more costly, following the fee revision.

After the revision, the X-Ray fee has been hiked to Rs. 100 from Rs. 95, MRI Scanning fee from Rs. 2,970 to Rs. 3,118, CT Scan fee from Rs.1,100 to Rs. 1,115.

Likewise, the fee of other medical tests such as Blood Count, Lipid Profile, Thyroid test, Renal Profile test, VIT-B 12, Prostrate test, TSH, IL-6, Urinary Electrolytes etc., too has been hiked.

Overall, the fee revision is 5 percent, according to MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani.