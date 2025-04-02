MMC&RI Hospitals hike medical services fee
News

MMC&RI Hospitals hike medical services fee

April 2, 2025

Mysuru: In yet another blow to the common man, who has been heavily burdened with the rise in prices of essential commodities and services, the MMC&RI attached State-run hospitals have hiked fees of almost all health care services by at least 5 percent.

Various medical services at K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba and Krishnajammanni TB Hospital and all other hospitals coming under MMC&RI will now be more costly, following the fee revision.

After the revision, the X-Ray fee has been hiked to Rs. 100 from Rs. 95, MRI Scanning fee from Rs. 2,970 to Rs. 3,118, CT Scan fee from Rs.1,100 to Rs. 1,115.

Likewise, the fee of other medical tests such as Blood Count, Lipid Profile, Thyroid test, Renal Profile test, VIT-B 12, Prostrate test, TSH, IL-6, Urinary Electrolytes etc., too has been hiked.

Overall, the fee revision is 5 percent, according to MMC&RI Dean and Director                                            Dr. K.R. Dakshayani.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching