Police soft-pedalling SC/ST atrocity cases: DC warns of strict action

April 2, 2025

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has directed District Police officials to take swift action against perpetrators of atrocities on Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). He warned that any official found soft-pedalling such cases would face strict action.

Chairing a meeting of the District-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee, constituted under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, at Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan auditorium in Paduvarahalli recently, Reddy stressed the need for accountability.

“Taluk-level Police officials must present comprehensive details of atrocity cases in their jurisdictions during district-level meetings. They should also implement immediate preventive measures. Any negligence or irresponsibility in handling these cases will invite strict disciplinary action,” the DC cautioned.

He further suggested that Police officials should invite District-level SC/ST Committee members and community leaders to grievance meetings. “Involving local leaders will help resolve issues more effectively at the grassroots level,” Reddy noted.

The DC also instructed the Social Welfare Department to form management committees at the Gram Panchayat level to oversee the efficient functioning of Community Halls built under the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP). Additionally, he directed the Excise Department to crack down on the illegal sale of liquor.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar assured that immediate action would be taken in atrocity cases and informed that grievance redressal meetings were being held at every Police Station.

Joint Director of Social Welfare Department Rangegowda, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, SP N. Vishnuvardhana and District Awareness Committee members were present.