MMC&RI to host UG Medical Conference from tomorrow

May 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) has organised VAGUS-2022, a two-day UG Medical Conference from tomorrow as part of its centenary celebrations in 2024.

The conference is purely an academic initiative to impart skills to future doctors to make them professionals and help them sharpen their skills. Medical Under-Graduates (UG) from various parts of the country will be attending the two-day conference which will be held both in offline and online mode.

Experts and resource persons will help young doctors to understand their areas of interest and pursue them in a more methodical way, thereby turning them into skilled medical professionals.

Various programmes and competitions will be held at 9 places in the College premises and K.R. Hospital. The first ‘VAGUS’ conference was held in 2018. Due to COVID-19, the College could not hold the event for the last two years.

More than 700 students from across the country have registered for the programme. Online competitions like photography and video-making were held while several other competitions like quiz, seminar, debate and workshops will be held offline.

The conference will be inaugurated at the Platinum Jubilee Auditorium in JK Grounds tomorrow (May 28) at 6.30 pm. Director of Medical Education Dr. P.G. Girish will be the chief guest. MMC&RI Principal Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Adichunchanagiri University Vice-Chancellor (VC) and MAA Trust Secretary Dr. M.A. Shekhar, JSS Medical College Principal Dr. H. Basavana Gowdappa, Association of Surgeons of India President Dr. G. Siddesh will be the guests of honour. MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. H.N. Dinesh will preside. Academic Chairperson and Professor of Medicine Dr. Laxmegowda, Academic Co-Chairperson and Associate Professor of Ophthalmology Dr. Shubratha S. Hegde, MAA President and Professor of Surgery Dr. S. Chandrashekar, Academic Secretary – Student Association 2021-22 M.O. Sushmitha, General Secretary V. Arjun and Co-General Secretary Sumanth Chandra Mouli will be present.

The valedictory will be held on May 29 at 5.30 pm where prizes will be distributed to those who have won in various competitions. MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. H.N. Dinesh will be the chief guest. MMC&RI Principal Dr. K.R. Dakshayani will be the guest of honour.