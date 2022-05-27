Jeevanadi Cauvery Awards for teachers

May 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Cauvery Balaga and Hiranmayi Pratishtana, Mysuru, will confer “Jeevanadi Cauvery” awards to eight Primary School teachers tomorrow at Namana Kala Mantapa in Krishnamurthypuram at 4 pm.

In a press release, Balaga President N.K. Kaveriamma and Pratishtana President A. Sangappa, said that the following teachers will receive the awards:

C.P. Sudhamani of H.D. Kote’s JB Saragur Village Government Higher Primary School; Marikalaiah, Head Master, Government HPS, Bachegowdanahalli; M.K. Poovamma of Government HPS, Devayyanahundi, Mysuru taluk; M.M. Latha of Government Lower Primary School, Halladakoppalu, Hunsur taluk; M.K. Kaveriamma, PT teacher, Ursu Government HPS, Kallahalli; M. Kalpana, PT teacher, Government Higher Primary School, Thayur village, Nanjangud taluk; Sabita Bai, PT teacher, Government Higher Primary School, T.K. Layout and C. Somashekar of Government Higher Primary School, Old Kesare.

Writer Bannur K. Raju will inaugurate. Artist Dr.Jamunarani Mirle will preside. Former DDPI Manjula will confer the awards.