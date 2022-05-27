MUDA Town Planner Member in ACB net

May 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Police have trapped the Town Planner Member of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and an outsourced employee for allegedly accepting bribe this afternoon.

Those trapped by ACB are Town Planner Member Jayasimha and outsourced employee Nagendra. Nagendra was caught for receiving the bribe on behalf of Jayasimha at about 12.45 pm. Jayasimha is set to retire from service on May 31.

Sources said that the ACB Police have brought a cash counting machine and also sought a set of clothes of Jayasimha as they have to conduct a body search. More details awaited.