Man’s body found

May 27, 2022

Nanjangud: Nanjangud Town Police have found a body of an unidentified man in a park near Srikanteshwara Temple and have registered a case.

The deceased is aged between 50 and 55 years, 5.5 ft. tall, oily red complexioned, oval faced, sports beard and moustache and was wearing a white and black coloured half arm T-Shirt and grey pant. He is suspected to have died of illness.

The kith and kin of the deceased, if any, may contact Nanjangud Town Police Station on Ph: 08221-228383 or the District Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2444800, according to a press release.