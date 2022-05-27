Rider killed

May 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A rider was killed when a car driven by a woman hit the moped on Lalitha Mahal Road and a case has been registered at Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Station on May 25. The deceased rider is Vishwanath of Nazarbad.

He was proceeding on his TVS moped (KA-55-EB-5149) from Kurubarahalli Circle towards Karanji Lake, when the car (KA-05-MM-5988) rammed into the moped injuring him. Though he was being rushed to K.R. Hospital, he breathed his last midway, according to the complaint.