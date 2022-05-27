Blatant one-way rule violation

May 27, 2022

Sir,

This is to bring to the notice of the authorities and also the concerned citizens of Mysuru about the blatant and very dangerous trend of violation of one-way rule in almost all major thoroughfares of the city.

I think nobody will deny this fact that, daily dozens of both two and four-wheelers enter the wrong side of the road and sometimes drive at a breakneck speed as if they are driving on the right side and putting at risk, their own as well as others’ lives.

We have seen umpteen number of fatal accidents involving even people who are following the rules by driving on the proper side of the road due to the sheer negligence of such people.

I personally see many such violations on Mysuru – Bengaluru Highway near the LIC (Millennium) Circle, B.N. Road near suburban bus stand to name a few.

I appeal the Traffic Police to wake up from their slumber and enforce proper one-way rule by posting a Constable or carrying out strict checking at those junctions and elsewhere for such violations.

– Dr. Suhail Azam Khan, N.R. Mohalla, 24.5.2022

