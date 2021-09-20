Mock drill by SWR and NDRF team in city tomorrow

September 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Division of South Western Railway (SWR), along with a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Government personnel, will conduct a joint mock drill at Ashokapuram Railway Station in city tomorrow (Sept. 21) from 10.30 am onwards.

Train derailment-induced rescue and relief operations following the incident will be part of the mock drill, according to a press release from Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO, SWR, Mysuru Division.