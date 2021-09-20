Family feud: Man murdered by brother near Saragur

September 20, 2021

Saragur: A man has been allegedly murdered by his elder brother over family issues. The murder has taken place at Badaga village in Saragur taluk on Friday evening. While the deceased has been identified as Guruswamy (36) of Badaga village, the accused is Mahadevaswamy, the elder brother of the deceased. It is learnt that there used to be frequent fights between them over illicit affair.

On Friday morning, Guruswamy, along with his family members, had gone to his field to harvest cotton. At about 5 pm, when Guruswamy’s family members returned home, Mahadevaswamy, who went to the field reportedly threw chilli powder into the eyes of Guruswamy and strangled him to death with a towel.

As Guruswamy did not return home even at night, his family members including Mahadevaswamy went in search of him and when the body of Guruswamy was found, Mahadevaswamy himself lodged a complaint with the Police. Saragur Police, who doubted Mahadevaswamy behind the murder, interrogated him during which he confessed of murdering his brother.

Saragur Circle Inspector Anand guided Sub-Inspector Shravandas, who arrested Mahadevaswamy and produced him before a Court, which remanded the accused to judicial custody.