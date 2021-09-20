Healthy Week for MCC UGD workers from Sept. 26

September 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Healthy Week initiative scheduled from Sept. 26 to 30, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has organised a host of programmes for the Under Ground Drainage (UGD) Department employees.

A marathon, pranayama workshop, health camp, first- aid training and integration with health schemes will be part of the initiative.

While the marathon will start from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple in front of Mysore Palace at 6.30 am on Sept. 26, the pranayama workshop will be held at Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium between 6.30 am and 10 am on Sept. 28.

A health camp will be held at Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) premises in Yadavagiri between 9 am and 3 pm on Sept. 29 while first-aid training will be held at Town Hall premises between 4 pm and 7 pm on Sept. 30.

The Healthy Week will conclude with a programme on integration with health schemes at the Town Hall between 4 pm and 7 pm on Sept.30.

It may be mentioned here that Mysuru city was among the 242 cities across the country that had taken up Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge last year to prevent hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks.

For more details, call Mob: 74068-85654 or 87488-03431, according to a press release.