Mock Fire Drill at Nexus Mall 
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Mock Fire Drill at Nexus Mall 

July 2, 2026

Mysuru: Following instructions from the Director General of Police (Fire and Emergency Services), the Fire and Emergency Services Department conducted a full-fledged Mock Fire Drill at Nexus Mall near Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) in city this morning. 

The mock drill was aimed at testing emergency response preparedness, to educate people about evacuation procedures, to test emergency systems like sprinklers, emergency lighting, public address system, smoke detection equipment, identify faults in the evacuation plan, reduce panic and build confidence among the public.  

The fire personnel used four fire extinguishing vehicles and two Agni two-wheelers in the mock drill. The Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who created a fire on the first floor of the mall, displayed evacuation of people, rescue of those purportedly injured and fire extinguishing process. They then carried the ‘injured’ on stretchers and shifted them to hospitals in ambulances.  

After the people were evacuated, a head count was taken to ensure no one was left behind. 

The exercise, which began at 9.20 am concluded at about 10.30 am in which 40 fire personnel, 10 fire officers, 250 staff of the mall took part in the exercise. 

Regional Fire Officer Ranganath, District Fire Officers K.P. Gururaj, K.C. Ramesh and K.G. Raju were present.

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