Model Code of Conduct violation: FIR against Manju
Elections 2018, News

Model Code of Conduct violation: FIR against Manju

Hassan: Hassan election officials yesterday lodged a complaint against District Minister A. Manju for misusing the District Minister’s office and thereby violating the Election Model Code of Conduct.

It is said that three women employees were involved in election work in the office on Mar. 31, with the door locked from outside. A section of the media had highlighted it. Election officials, who visited the place, put another lock to the door and submitted a complaint to Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri Dasari who is also the District Election Officer.

A notice was issued to Manju, seeking explanation. Replying to the notice, Manju had said that he was working as a Cabinet member without bringing disrepute to his post and was not involved in any violation of the code of conduct.

Claiming that his reply was not convincing, DC Rohini Sindhuri directed Hassan taluk election officer Rajesh to lodge a complaint on Wednesday night. A case was registered under Section 188 of the IPC for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

Manju said that the FIR was filed out of malice. It shows the personal hatred of the Deputy Commissioner towards him, he said. “I have not done anything wrong. I have replied to the notice issued by the district administration. Anyhow, I will face the case as per law,” he added.

April 6, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Checking ! Cops begin frisking for cash and liquor at 49 check-posts in Mysuru
CM, son call on Suttur Seer
Karnataka Assembly Polls – 2018: Will S.R. Mahesh score a hat-trick in K.R. Nagar?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching