Model Code of Conduct violation: FIR against Manju

Hassan: Hassan election officials yesterday lodged a complaint against District Minister A. Manju for misusing the District Minister’s office and thereby violating the Election Model Code of Conduct.

It is said that three women employees were involved in election work in the office on Mar. 31, with the door locked from outside. A section of the media had highlighted it. Election officials, who visited the place, put another lock to the door and submitted a complaint to Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri Dasari who is also the District Election Officer.

A notice was issued to Manju, seeking explanation. Replying to the notice, Manju had said that he was working as a Cabinet member without bringing disrepute to his post and was not involved in any violation of the code of conduct.

Claiming that his reply was not convincing, DC Rohini Sindhuri directed Hassan taluk election officer Rajesh to lodge a complaint on Wednesday night. A case was registered under Section 188 of the IPC for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

Manju said that the FIR was filed out of malice. It shows the personal hatred of the Deputy Commissioner towards him, he said. “I have not done anything wrong. I have replied to the notice issued by the district administration. Anyhow, I will face the case as per law,” he added.