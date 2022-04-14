Moderate rains lash parts of the city

April 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Moderate rains lashed parts of the city including Agrahara, Chamundipuram, Devaraja Mohalla, V.V. Mohalla and Bannimantap last evening.

Office-goers and school children found it hard to reach home. Also, business was disrupted for sometime at Devaraja and Mandi Markets.

Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians faced severe hardship due to evening rains. As the rains continued till late in the night, the street vendors, chat centres including Pani Puri and Gobi Manchuri stalls too could not make usual business.

Though there was no lightning or thunderstorm, due to heavy winds a coconut tree was uprooted near Passport Seva Kendra on KRS Road in Metagalli resulting in a car being damaged completely.