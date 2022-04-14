Moderate rains lash parts of the city
News

Moderate rains lash parts of the city

April 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Moderate rains lashed parts of the city including Agrahara, Chamundipuram, Devaraja Mohalla, V.V. Mohalla and Bannimantap last evening.

Office-goers and school children found it hard to reach home. Also, business was disrupted for sometime at Devaraja and Mandi Markets.

Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians faced severe hardship due to evening rains. As the rains continued till late in the night, the street vendors, chat centres including Pani Puri and Gobi Manchuri stalls too could not make usual business.

Though there was no lightning or thunderstorm, due to heavy winds a coconut tree was uprooted near Passport Seva Kendra on KRS Road in Metagalli resulting in a car being damaged completely.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching