COVID vaccination centres at Taluk Health Camp venues

April 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham has instructed the officials from the Department of Health and Family Welfare to hold health camps in every taluk from Apr. 18 to 22, with free screening and treatment. The camps should be equipped with all facilities, he added.

Presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements made for the camps, he said the camp in K.R. Nagar Taluk Hospital will be held on Apr. 18. On Apr. 19 Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital on JLB Road in Mysuru and Hunsur and Periyapatna Taluk Hospital. The camp will be held at Nanjangud Taluk Hospital on Apr. 21.

The camp in H.D. Kote Taluk’s Mother and Children Hospital and T. Narsipur’s Taluk Hospital will be held on Apr. 22. The District Health Officer and the District Surveillance Officer briefed the meeting about the arrangements done for the camps.

All camps will be equipped with a special vaccination counter for COVID-19; Ayushman Bharat counter, a counter from the Ayush Department; and a counter explaining the schemes and programmes launched by the Government for public healthcare.

The DC told the health officials to spread awareness about the initiatives and programmes.

Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima, District Health Officer Dr. K.H. Prasad, District Surveillance Officer Dr. Shivaprasad and other officers attended the meeting.