‘Jilladhikarigala Nade Gramada Kade’: Mysuru DC to stay in Periyapatna village
News

‘Jilladhikarigala Nade Gramada Kade’: Mysuru DC to stay in Periyapatna village

April 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of ‘Jilladhikarigala Nade Gramada Kade‘ (DC’s march towards village) programme implemented by the Revenue Department, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham will stay at Komalapura village in Bettadapura hobli of Periyapatna taluk in the district on Apr. 16, according to Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy.

As directed by the Government, DCs, Assistant Commissioners and Tahsildars have been told to stay in a particular village on the third Saturday every month to address the problems faced by the respective villages and the community. People can get their grievances addressed by bringing them to the notice of the officials accompanying the DC. They can submit applications seeking benefits under various welfare schemes.

Likewise, Assistant Commissioners and Tahsildars of the district will participate in village stay at Narachanahalli of Mirle hobli in K.R. Nagar; Hebbalaguppe of Kasaba hobli in H.D. Kote taluk; Beddalapura village in Kodalike hobli, Sargur taluk; Kadanahalli in Jayapura hobli, Mysuru taluk; Shettahalli of Hanagodu hobli in Hunsur taluk; and Benakanahalli of Sosale hobli in T. Narasipur taluk.

