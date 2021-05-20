Mogarahalli village sealed down as more than 60 test positive for COVID
News

Mogarahalli village sealed down as more than 60 test positive for COVID

May 20, 2021

Srirangapatna: Mogarahalli (Manti) village, coming under Hosahalli Gram Panchayat limits in the taluk, has been completely sealed down after more than 60 residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Tahsildar M.V. Roopa, Taluk Health Officer Dr. N.K. Venkatesh, Taluk Panchayat EO Bhyrappa, Revenue Inspector Umesh, PDO Chendil and GP Member Vishwa, along with ASHA workers, visited the village and got disinfectants sprayed to every street of the village with the help of Fire and Emergency Services personnel. The officials closed down every shop till Monday and restricted the movement of villagers.

Tahsildar Roopa said that COVID-19 was spreading very fast in the village since two days and the officials, to prevent the pandemic going out of control in the village, had urged to seal down the village. Accordingly, under National Disaster Management Act of 2005, the village has been declared as a Containment Zone, she added.

She instructed the officials to keep a hawk eye vigil over those entering and exiting the village, thermal screen each and every one at the village and prevent villagers from moving around unnecessarily.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching