Mogarahalli village sealed down as more than 60 test positive for COVID

May 20, 2021

Srirangapatna: Mogarahalli (Manti) village, coming under Hosahalli Gram Panchayat limits in the taluk, has been completely sealed down after more than 60 residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Tahsildar M.V. Roopa, Taluk Health Officer Dr. N.K. Venkatesh, Taluk Panchayat EO Bhyrappa, Revenue Inspector Umesh, PDO Chendil and GP Member Vishwa, along with ASHA workers, visited the village and got disinfectants sprayed to every street of the village with the help of Fire and Emergency Services personnel. The officials closed down every shop till Monday and restricted the movement of villagers.

Tahsildar Roopa said that COVID-19 was spreading very fast in the village since two days and the officials, to prevent the pandemic going out of control in the village, had urged to seal down the village. Accordingly, under National Disaster Management Act of 2005, the village has been declared as a Containment Zone, she added.

She instructed the officials to keep a hawk eye vigil over those entering and exiting the village, thermal screen each and every one at the village and prevent villagers from moving around unnecessarily.