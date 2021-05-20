Three ‘OxyBuses’ being readied by KSRTC at Bannimantap Depot

May 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to contribute in the battle against the deadly COVID-19 virus during the current second wave, the State-run KSRTC is converting three of its buses in Mysuru as ‘OxyBus’ also called as Oxygen Bus on wheels, meant for feeding oxygen to COVID patients who need the life-saving gas.

The KSRTC had contributed its mite during the Corona outbreak last year too, when it let out some of its buses for use as Mobile Fever Clinics and for sanitisation purposes in the city and district.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, KSRTC Mysuru Rural Division Divisional Controller K.H. Srinivas said that three buses of the Division are being converted into Oxygen Bus in Bannimantap depot.

Pointing out that each bus will have 20 to 28 seats fitted with oxygen cylinders, he said that the seats are so spaced to have enough manoeuvrability for patients.

He noted that once all the works related to installation of oxygen cylinders and other fitments are completed, the buses will be deployed at COVID Mitra Centres or at Testing centres based on the directions of the District Administration.

Highlighting the commitment of KSRTC in the ongoing COVID crisis, Srinivas said that the three buses will be ready in a couple of days and stationed at specified spots for use of patients who need oxygen.