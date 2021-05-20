Congress urges Govt. to provide more relief package to people

May 20, 2021

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Opposition Leader in the State Legislative Assembly Siddharamaiah has expressed resentment over the meagre financial relief package announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Addressing newsmen here on Wednesday, the Congress leader lamented that the Rs. 1,250 crore financial package announced by the Chief Minister is nothing but misleading and an attempt of ‘eye wash’.

Stating that the people of several sections of the society had been pushed to more difficulties following the announcement of the ‘lock-down’ by the State Government, the former CM urged the CM to disburse Rs. 10,000 each to the families of the working classes, including auto drivers, street vendors and others.

He also urged the CM to take measures to distribute 10 kg of rice to each member of all sections of the society, free, through PDS.

He said that compared to the neighbouring State Governments measures to reach out to the poorer sections of the society including in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh the financial package announced by the Chief Minister is ‘too little.’

Expressing severe concern over the increasing number of Covid-19 fresh cases in the State, the former CM has charged that the State Government has reduced the tests, to play down the numbers.

He also urged the State Government to take measures to step up the vaccination programme, even going to the extent of importing the vaccine from outside. It may be recalled that the Chief Minister, earlier in the day had announced a financial package of Rs. 1,250 crore including Rs. 3,000 to be payable to auto drivers, as a relief measure to the poorer sections in the State.