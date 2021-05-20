Organisations, individuals continue to help the distressed during pandemic

May 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Organisations, associations and indi-viduals are continuing to help the poor patients and the needy by donating food, medicines, medical kits, medical equipment to be used and distributed among the needy and also starting various initiatives to help the distressed in COVID times.

On Tuesday, MLA S.A. Ramdas along with Corporator Dr. Roopa launched a drive to distribute medical kits to those in home isolation at their doorsteps. Ramdas, accompanied by members of the Task Force which he heads and ASHA Workers, Health Department staff, MCC and Police personnel, visited some of the houses of home isolated patients at Siddarthanagar and distributed medical kits to them. White flags were also put up in front of the houses of home isolated patients as an indication and the space around such houses were sanitised. Clothes were distributed to about 30 destitutes, who have been sheltered at CITB Choultry in Siddarthanagar.

Rane (Madras) Ltd., Mysuru, under its CSR initiative donated 1,000 home isolation medical kits to the District Administration recently. The kits were handed over by Deputy General Manager of Rane (Madras) S. Sharavanan to MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag. Sharavanan said that Home Isolation Kits worth about Rs. 3 lakh was donated following a request by the District Administration and added that the organisation will continually support this kind of activities by joining hands with the State Government.

From left: Rane Madras Limited DGMs K. P. Vijay Kumar and S. Sharavanan seen handing over the relief materials to MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag recently as MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Manager K. Sagar and B. Manasa from Rane (Madras) Ltd. Mysuru, look on.

Yashtel TV Channel Head Manjunath has started an initiative to provide oxygen concentrators to needy patients. A 12-member team of youths has been formed for the service, who, apart from installing the equipment, will guide the patients on its handling. The service was launched by MLA Nagendra recently. Yashtel has launched the service in association with Care Social Foundation under the banner of V-Care, Mysuru. DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital’s Dr. H.V. Santhrupth, K.R. Hospital faculty Dr. Yogesh and others were present on the occasion.

For details and to avail service, call Mob: 98457-59434, 90087-20156 or 96209-84019.

MLA L. Nagendra seen after launching the free Oxygen Concentrator service to needy patients in city as Yashtel TV Channel Head Manjunath and others look on.

Syed Abbas, Chairman of ABS Group handed over oximeters, PPE kits, paracetamol tablets and COVID related medicines to Dr. Manjunath of K.R. Hospital and Stores In-charge Ravi at K.R. Hospital recently. Nasir, proprietor of A2Z Super Market, Syed Umar of ABS Group, Mohammed Mumtaz Ahmed, Thasin, Mohammed Nawaz and Syed Saleem were also present.

Syed Abbas of ABS Group seen handing over oximeters, PPE kits, paracetamol tablets and COVID related medicines to Dr. Manjunath of K.R. Hospital and Stores In-charge Ravi at K.R. Hospital recently.

Naveen Lobo and Jini Lobo family of ‘Santvana Community,’ residing at Srirampura, prepared 300 packets of food and distributed the same at K.R. Hospital recently. The family has been providing food on every Sunday afternoon to around 320 to 350 needy people in the vicinity of K.R. Hospital, Sub-Urban Bus Stand and on various roads.

Naveen Lobo and Jini Lobo family of ‘Santvana Community’ seen distributing food packets to the needy in city.

The family is also serving food at the District Hospital and K.R. Hospital twice a week. The cost of food preparation is funded by their friends who also help them to prepare, pack and distribute the food to the needy people.