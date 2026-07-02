MOGS holds ‘Wheel of Wellness’ camp for women healthcare workers 

July 2, 2026

Mysuru: The Mysore Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society (MOGS) had organised a unique health camp titled ‘Wheel of Wellness’ for women healthcare workers under the theme ‘Caring for Caregivers.’

The initiative was held on June 28 under the Presidentship of Dr. A. Sonia Mandappa, President, MOGS and Dr. Sindhu Lakshmi Durgesh, Secretary.

The camp, organised under the umbrella of the International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), represented by Dr. Hema Divakar and supported by HDR Foundation, represented by Dr. Divakar, was held at Santasa Fertility and IVF Centre in Lakshmipuram, supported by Directors Dr. Soumya Dinesh and Dr. Yogita Rao.

Organised as a prelude to National Doctors’ Day on July 1, the programme emphasised the importance of caring for those who dedicate their lives to caring for others. The health camp focused on women above 30 years and included screening services such as haemoglobin estimation, blood sugar testing, bone density assessment, breast cancer screening and cervical cancer screening.

The investigation reports will be shared with the registered participants, enabling them to seek further consultation and treatment from their respective healthcare providers, if required.

The initiative highlighted that healthcare workers — including doctors, nurses, housekeeping staff, security personnel and other caregivers — often neglect their own health while serving others. Through ‘Wheel of Wellness,’ MOGS emphasised that caregivers must first care for themselves in order to remain healthy and better equipped to care for society.