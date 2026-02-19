Moon Committee meeting held; Ramzan fasting from today
News

Moon Committee meeting held; Ramzan fasting from today

February 19, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A meeting of the Mysore District Hilal (Moon) Committee was held at the office of the Mysore District Wakf Advisory Committee on Sayyaji Rao Road yesterday evening. It was decided that Holy Month of Ramzan and fasting will begin from today.

At the meeting  the information was collected about the sighting of the Moon, to announce the date and time of fasting during the Holy Month of Ramzan.

Information was collected from various parts of the District and other parts of the State. As the Moon was sighted across the country as well as State and after consulting the Central Moon Committee in Bengaluru, it was announced that Holy Month of Ramzan and fasting will begin from Feb. 19.

Hazrath Moulana Mohammed Zaka Ulla Siddiqi read the resolution decided in the meeting. Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazrath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff greeted the Ulemas and released Ramzan timings of Sehri and Iftar calendars. Moulana Mufthi Syed Tajuddin, Moulana  Shah Vali Ulla Umri, Moulana Ibrahim, Mysore District Wakf Advisory Committee Chairman Azeez Ulla Ajju, social worker Mohammed Mumtaz Ahmed, former Corporator Suhail Baig, Jameel Ahmed Ashrafi, Naseeruddin Babu, Shabnum Sayeed, Md Abdus Salam, Mirza Jamsheed Baig Ashrafi, S.A. Rahman Khaleel, Wakf Officer Mushtaq Ahmed, Mirza Jamsheed Baig Ashrafi and others were present.

