Narayana Hospital, Mysuru upgrades Radiation Oncology Services

February 19, 2026

Marks 10 years of Comprehensive Cancer Care with Enhanced Precision and Advanced LINAC Technology

Mysore/Mysuru: Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, today announced the upgrade of its radiation oncology services with the commissioning of a Next-Generation Linear Accelerator (LINAC) system, marking a significant milestone in its continued commitment to precision-driven and accessible cancer care.

Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, has been delivering comprehensive cancer care over the last decade supported by advanced radiation therapy services, including LINAC-based treatment. This latest upgrade represents the next phase in that journey, strengthening treatment accuracy, safety and efficiency while reinforcing the hospital’s role as a regional hub for high-quality oncology care.

The milestone was marked by the gracious presence of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji of Avadhoota Datta Peetham and Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Devi Shetty said, “In India, 33 percent of premature deaths are due to cardiovascular diseases and 17 percent due to cancer which contribute about 50 percent to total number of deaths due to heart issues and cancer. Early diagnosis can prevent heart attacks and cure cancer.”

“We are always committed to delivering comprehensive cancer care to community. With cancer incidence rising steadily across India, the challenge before us is not only advancing treatment capabilities but ensuring that these advances reach every patient who needs them,” he said.

“Too often, geography determines how quickly someone can begin treatment and that is a gap the healthcare system must actively address. Bringing advanced radiation therapy closer to communities enables earlier intervention and more consistent treatment outcomes. This technology upgrade reflects our ongoing commitment to precision-driven oncology and to ensuring that progress in medical science translates into equitable, tangible healthcare access beyond major metros,” added Dr. Shetty.

Treatment closer home

By upgrading its radiation oncology capabilities, Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, further reduces the need for patients from neighbouring districts such as Mandya, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Ramanagara to travel long distances for advanced radiation therapy, ensuring timely and continuous treatment closer to home.

As part of this enhancement, Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, has commissioned the Elekta Infinity Linear Accelerator (LINAC), a next-generation radiation therapy system from Elekta designed to deliver highly precise and modulated treatments. The advanced platform incorporates sophisticated beam-shaping and image-guided radiation therapy capabilities, enabling clinicians to conform radiation doses accurately to tumour volumes while minimising exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. The system also enhances treatment efficiency by optimising session times while maintaining high standards of clinical precision and safety. This upgrade reflects the hospital’s ongoing investment in state-of-the-art oncology technology to further improve patient outcomes and experience.

Healthy lifestyle

Sri Ganapathy Swamiji shared, “The medical profession has always been regarded as a noble calling dedicated to relieving suffering and preserving life. When advanced cancer treatment continues to strengthen within community, it brings reassurance to families during challenging times.”

In addition to this, Swamiji also reiterated the importance of a healthy lifestyle, including following a Satvik diet, avoiding addictions — including mobile overuse — practicing Pranayama and meditation, engaging in regular exercise, maintaining proper sleep-wake cycles and leading a stress-free life of contentment.

Supported by a multidisciplinary oncology team spanning medical, surgical and radiation oncology, Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, continues to strengthen its comprehensive cancer programme.