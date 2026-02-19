Duplin Complex case: ‘Deadline to vacate shops applicable to tenants, not owners’

February 19, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) is preparing to lawfully evict the tenants of Duplin Complex (Dupline Complex) at the intersection of D. Devaraj Urs Road and Shivarampet in the city, by serving a deadline to vacate the shops till March first week, the merchants appear unfazed.

In a meeting convened by Duplin Complex Merchants Association last evening, the Association President Girish, quoting legal experts, said: “the recent High Court order is nowhere related to us. The Advocate has advised not to worry over the Court order.’

Girish reiterated that, of the total 51 shops in Duplin Complex, 70% of the stalls are owned by merchants, who had duly paid the stipulated amount to then Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and got the shops registered and obtained the Title Deed.

“Hence, we are the shop owners not tenants,” claimed Girish, who, however, said that the latest HC order is applicable to only those 26 tenants of Duplin Complex attached to D. Devaraj Urs Road and another tenant of the complex attached to Shivarampet.

Giving a call to fellow merchants not to panic over the MDA Commissioner’s media briefing, where the latter had warned of evicting the tenants by March first week, Girish said, “following the confusions that prevailed during the initial stage, we discussed about the latest HC order with our Advocate, who clarified the actual position. The same was discussed further at the Merchants Association meeting too.”

“After the assurance of our Advocates, we are relieved and carrying out our business as usual,” added Girish.