Moonlight Music tomorrow

June 23, 2021

As part of the monthly moonlight music programme of Suttur Mutt, violinists Vid. Mysuru M. Nagaraj and Mysuru N. Kartik will present a Violin Jugalbandhi (Digital) from Suttur Mutt in city at 6 pm on June 24. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion.

They will be accompanied by Vid. K.U. Jayachandra Rao on mridanga and Vid. Giridhar Udupa on ghatam. The digital music concert can be accessed through: YouTube: http://Youtube.com/c/JSSMahavidyapeethaonline OR Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JSSMVP, according to a release.