More on Bangalore Palace case
News

More on Bangalore Palace case

March 24, 2025

Bengaluru: There was a hearing of the case relating to the acquisition of the Bangalore Palace land at Supreme Court on 20.3.2025.

Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for the State, had stated that the whole Transferable Development Rights (TDR) issue was due to wrong assumption of law by BBMP and the land already vested with the State and as such the question of issuing TDR never arises. There is no estoppel against the State for actions done under the wrong presumption of legal status, he argued.

Justice Sundaresh, after hearing Kapil Sibal, adjourned the case to 24.4.2025 for the petitioners to argue.

In the meanwhile, it is learnt, that as the case stood as above, both the Houses promptly amended the Bangalore Palace (Utilisation & Regulation of Lands) Amendment Act 2025  on 21.3.2025 itself to say TDR can never be issued as the land already vests with the State etc.

Now, it awaits Governor’s assent,  according to sources.

