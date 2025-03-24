BJP demands to revoke 18 MLAs’ suspension

March 24, 2025

Slams Congress Government for appeasement politics, deliberate sidelining of backward class

Mysuru: Strongly opposing the State Government’s decision to award 4% of Government contracts to Muslim community, the city and district units of BJP staged a demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust near City Law Courts Complex this morning.

The protesters also slammed Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader’s decision to suspend 18 BJP MLAs from the Lower House for six months, calling it unconstitutional and undemocratic. They warned of a large-scale protest if the suspension was not revoked immediately. “Reservation in Govt. contracts for Muslims, various benefits, funds and schemes for minority community members, amounts to appeasement politics. BJP strongly opposes such moves aimed at benefiting one particular religion,” the protesters declared, adding that the Government’s decision violates the Constitution, which prohibits reservation based on religion.

Accusing the Government of insulting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, they demanded the immediate withdrawal of these decisions, claiming they were against the interests of the Hindu community.

Condemning the Government for misusing Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) funds for its Guarantee Schemes, the protesters claimed that Rs. 39,000 crore meant for SC/ST welfare had been diverted over the past two years.

Lashing out at the Govt. for failing to control the rising prices of essential commodities and service tariffs, the protesters also opposed the hike in power transformer installation charges to Rs. 2 lakh for farmers, calling it a grave injustice. MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City BJP President L. Nagendra, District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, former MyLAC Chairman N.V. Phaneesh, and party leaders B.M. Raghu, Hema Nandish and others were present.

Illegal, unconstitutional

In Bengaluru, BJP leaders voiced strong opposition to the suspension of 18 of its MLAs. State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra termed the suspension as illegal, unconstitutional, and unilateral. “By suspending 18 BJP MLAs, the Speaker has not only insulted the Legislators but also disrespected the people of the Constituencies they represent. The suspended MLAs have been barred from entering the Assembly lobby and the Conference Hall. Are they terrorists or Naxalites?” he questioned.

Opposition leader R. Ashoka said, “The BJP MLAs are fighting to protect the dignity of the Assembly, but the Speaker’s actions are disgraceful. I spoke to the Speaker, warning him that his decision would bring no honour to the House,” Ashok said.

Speaker clarifies

Meanwhile, Speaker U.T. Khader defended his decision, claiming that the suspended BJP MLAs had thrown torn papers at him, insulting the Speaker’s chair and obstructing his duties.

However, the Speaker hinted at a possible reduction in the suspension period. “If the BJP MLAs realise their mistake and submit an appeal, I will consider reducing the period of suspension,” he said, adding that there was no external pressure on him to suspend the MLAs.