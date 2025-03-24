Kharge meets Siddaramaiah amidst honey-trap charges

March 24, 2025

Bengaluru: Amidst the explosive honey-trap allegations made by Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, which have exposed cracks within the Congress, All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday, reportedly to discuss the fallout of the charges.

Though officially termed a “courtesy visit,” Kharge and Siddaramaiah held a closed-door meeting for nearly an hour, during which political developments were discussed.

Sources revealed that while Siddaramaiah had sought a meeting with the Congress President, Kharge chose to visit the Chief Minister at his official residence ‘Cauvery,’ as Siddaramaiah is recuperating from a knee ailment.

Kharge was accompanied by his son and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge.

The timing of Kharge’s visit, coinciding with the honey-trap controversy, has sparked speculation. Reports indicate that the Congress High Command has been gathering information about the issue through phone calls with State leaders.

However, Kharge’s direct visit, officially to check on Siddaramaiah’s health, reportedly included an hour-long discussion on the honey-trap scandal, adding to the intrigue.

It is learnt that the two senior leaders deliberated on the scandal’s impact on the party and the Government’s image, as well as the potential for further rifts within the Congress.

Increasingly, voices within the party and Government believe that Rajanna’s statements in the Legislative Assembly were “foolish” rather than a calculated political move.

Sources said, party leaders felt Rajanna should have spoken only for himself instead of dragging others into the controversy.

In the Assembly, Rajanna had claimed to possess information about 48 individuals, including Judges, who were allegedly honey-trapped or targeted.