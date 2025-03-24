Save Sparrows for next generation: Snake Shyam

March 24, 2025

Mysuru: City’s renowned snake rescuer Snake Shyam has given a call to save various species of birds, including sparrows that are integral to the conservation of environment.

He was speaking after inaugurating Sparrow Festival, organised as part of World Sparrow Day, by KMPK Trust, by hanging water and food containers to the trees at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city on Thursday.

Shyam said, “We all grew up amid sparrows, which have vanished now. Hence, it is inevitable to focus on conserving all the species of birds in view of maintaining the ecological balance.”

There are about 25 species in sparrows alone, but they are on the verge of extinction. Strangely, these birds are facing threat from humans only, which calls for using less quantity of fertilisers in the cultivation of crops. Man should co-habitat with all the living beings, as we have the responsibility of saving sparrows for posterity, opined Shyam.

Kannada film actor Adi Lokesh said that it is just not enough to feed the birds on World Sparrow Day alone. If it becomes a daily habit to feed the birds, the species of birds can be saved. The thirst of many birds can be addressed, by keeping a water container on the terrace of the house.

Karnataka Wildlife Board Member Dr. H.V. Santhrupth Gowda, Congress leader N.M. Naveen Kumar, ACP of Krishnaraja Sub-Division Ramesh Kumar, Sowmya, actor Mahendar, Director of Jeevadhara Blood Bank Girish, Dr. Srinivas Achar, Srinivas Bhashyam, President of KMPK Charitable Trust Vikram Iyengar, Ajay Shastri, S.N. Rajesh, Chakrapani, Suchindra and others were present.