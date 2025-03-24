Mysuru aims to be TB-free by 2025

March 24, 2025

Mysuru improves ranking on TB index moving from 32nd to 13th position

Mysuru: The District Health and Family Welfare Department, in collaboration with District Tuberculosis (TB) Control Centre and Zilla Panchayat, organised an awareness jatha in city this morning to mark ‘World TB Day’ and emphasise the urgency of eradicating tuberculosis (TB), the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) theme for World TB Day 2025 is “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver.”

The jatha commenced at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple and concluded at J.K. Grounds, with participants including students from various nursing colleges, Health and Family Welfare Department staff, doctors, nurses, and volunteers. The procession passed through D. Devaraj Urs Road before reaching J.K. Grounds.

As part of the event, Joint Director of the Health Department Dr. K.H. Prasad stressed the need for collective efforts to make Mysuru TB-free by 2025.

“TB was a major challenge post-independence and is like an atom bomb that spreads rapidly. Research indicates that a single TB patient can infect up to 45 people. With TB-related deaths on the rise globally, we are conducting awareness and educational programmes in consultation with the WHO,” Dr. K.H. Prasad said.

Dr. Prasad highlighted that Mysuru has improved its ranking on the TB index, moving from 32nd to 13th position, indicating a decline in cases. He urged people with TB symptoms to seek immediate medical attention, as early detection leads to timely treatment and a higher chance of cure.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, District TB Control Officer Dr. M.S. Jayanth, Reproductive and Child Health Officer Dr. Siraj Ahmed, TB Project Officer Raman Arora, along with members of various NGOs, ASHA workers and others were present at the event.