More on Birth and Death Certificates

May 29, 2022

Sir,

This refers to the news item titled “Birth or Death, No Certificates…” in Star of Mysore dated May 25. I had applied for Death Certificate of my wife several months ago at the Office of Births and Deaths in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Head Office.

I was disappointed to get the Death Certificate printed on a plain white bond paper. There was no special, beautifully decorated, pre-printed good quality paper with the information laser printed.

Instead of going to the Zonal Offices, it is better to go to the MCC Head Office and apply for the Certificate, it is faster and more efficient. I hope, henceforth, the Certificates are issued on good quality pre-printed designed border on to which the Birth or Death Certificates are laser printed.

One issue that is lacking at the Births and Deaths Office is the facility to correct the spelling or to make a name correction. I think this can be accomplished if the Aadhaar copy of the deceased is provided by the Hospital or the family at the time of death (of course it is not necessary to give all 12 numbers of the Aadhaar Card, just the last four in this format XXXX XXXX 1234 is sufficient). This way the name of the deceased and the spouse is spelt correctly as per the Aadhaar card of both the deceased and the spouse.

On Birth Certificates, both parents’ Aadhaar Cards are to be referenced for exact spelling, this will avoid any problems at a later date.

– George Rego, Mysuru, 26.5.2022

