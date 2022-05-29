More on Birth and Death Certificates

Sir,
This refers to the news item titled “Birth or Death, No Certificates…” in Star of Mysore dated May 25. I had applied for Death Certificate of my wife several months ago at the Office of Births and Deaths in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Head Office.
I was disappointed to get the Death Certificate printed on a plain white bond paper. There was no special, beautifully decorated, pre-printed good quality paper with the information laser printed.
Instead of going to the Zonal Offices, it is better to go to the MCC Head Office and apply for the Certificate, it is faster and more efficient. I hope, henceforth, the Certificates are issued on good quality pre-printed designed border on to which the Birth or Death Certificates are laser printed.
One issue that is lacking at the Births and Deaths Office is the facility to correct the spelling or to make a name correction. I think this can be accomplished if the Aadhaar copy of the deceased is provided by the Hospital or the family at the time of death (of course it is not necessary to give all 12 numbers of the Aadhaar Card, just the last four in this format XXXX XXXX 1234 is sufficient). This way the name of the deceased and the spouse is spelt correctly as per the Aadhaar card of both the deceased and the spouse.
On Birth Certificates, both parents’ Aadhaar Cards are to be referenced for exact spelling, this will avoid any problems at a later date.
– George Rego, Mysuru, 26.5.2022
Mr George…. the staff at the corporation are so qualified and have such a command over the language – that even if you provide the correct spelling on paper or provide a copy of the Aadhar Card, they would definitely make a spelling mistake. The best way is to automate or link it with Aadhar so that the staff member enters only the Aadhar number and the system would pick the data. This should be the norm for all Govt. related issuals or renewals, so that there is no discrepency in spelling the names. I have seen many cases where the name of the same person is spelled differently in Voter ID, Aadhar, Ration Card, Driving License, Khatha etc..