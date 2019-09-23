More rains for next two days in city likely

September 23, 2019

Mysuru: Most parts of the City experienced heavy rain last evening forcing people to remain indoors. Even this morning there was thunder storm accompanied with light to moderate spell of rain and strong winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph, which affected Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Mandya districts.

The reason for this is the deep depression over north-east and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea that intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Hikka.’

The rains are likely to continue for another two to three days,’ said N. Narendra Babu, Research Associate, Organic Farm Research Station, Naganahalli, speaking to Star of Mysore, here this morning.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rain last night, water entered a few houses in Kanakagiri.

The residents were put to extreme hardship as the water from the overflowing drains started entering the houses.

They were forced to put the rainwater out of the houses. They were worried that if it had rained more heavily it could have caused more damage.

The branches and twigs of two separate trees near Kuruburahalli Circle and Chamundipuram Circle fell on the road causing problems to the traffic and the pedestrians.

As soon as the information reached Mysuru City Corporation’s Abhaya Team, it reached the spot and cleared the branches that had fallen across the road making way for smooth flow of traffic.