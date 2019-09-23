In 8 Indian languages, PM Modi tells Diaspora ‘everything is fine’

September 23, 2019

Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi proved again, at the Howdy, Modi! event that he is a true showman. ‘Howdy Modi!’ expands to ‘How do you do, Modi?’

On Sept. 22, after an over two-hour-long cultural extravaganza and sharing the stage with US President Donald Trump at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Modi’s speech was dedicated to telling the massive gathering of over 50,000 Indian-Americans how everything was just fine in India. It was for the first time that an incumbent US President has addressed a rally with a foreign leader in the United States.

Turning the title of the event into a question, the Prime Minister responded, “Bharat mein sab achcha hai (Everything is great in India).” He then proceeded to repeat the phrase in eight Indian languages including Kannada, Punjabi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Bangla.

“Because you’ve asked ‘Howdy Modi!’, my response is everything is fine in India,” Modi said. PM Modi was presented the key of Houston by Mayor Sylvester Turner after he reached the venue, Houston’s NRG Stadium. A bipartisan Congressional delegation welcomed the leader on stage, with the crowd chanting “Modi! Modi!”. He won hearts by bowing to the crowd, which roared with appreciation in return.

“Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar”

Modi cheered for Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election bid saying ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar”. Modi and Trump clasped hands as they took the stage to a mix of drumbeats and cheers. Many spectators in the crowd of wore white T-shirts that proclaimed: “Howdy, Modi.”

Modi introduced Trump as “my friend, a friend of India” and as someone who “has left a deep and lasting impact everywhere. Trump returned the compliment, lavishing praise on Modi and calling him “a great man and a great leader.”

“We have met a few times, and every time he has been the same warm, friendly, energetic and accessible. I admire him also for his sense of leadership and passion for America. You introduced me to your family in 2017, today I have the honour to introduce my family,’’ the Prime Minister told Trump in reference to overwhelming presence of Indian Americans in the NRG stadium.

Pakistan’s pro-terror image

A day before President Trump meets Pakistani leader Imran Khan, Modi painted a gloomy and pro-terror image of Pakistan. Whether it is 9/11 in America or Mumbai terror attack of 26/11 in India, “everybody knows where the conspirators of these terror activities are found.”

Modi lashed out at Pakistan for pursuing a policy of hatred against India while President Trump said – “We are committed to protecting innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism.”

Without naming Pakistan, Modi said, ‘’Some people have made it a habit to pursue hatred against India as the nucleus of their politics. There are the same people who thrive in violence and trouble and are sponsors of terrorism…They nurture terrorism and the entire world knows their identity.”

“Time has come to fight terrorism and also take decisive steps against those who support terrorism,’’ Modi said.

“I would like to emphasise that President Trump is firmly with us in this fight,” he said and urged the gathering to give a standing ovation to the President for his pledge to fight terror.

Modi referred to his government’s decision to abrogate the Article 370 and said the new measure will ensure equality and development in Jammu and Kashmir. “This was an internal matter of India but it has disturbed those people who cannot run their own country,” Modi said.

“Am I invited Mr. Prime Minister? I may come,” says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said in a lighter vein he could land up in India to witness the first National Basketball Association (NBA) Basketball game. “Next week, thousands of people will gather in Mumbai to watch the first-ever, NBA basketball game in India…Am I invited Mr. Prime Minister? I may come, be careful, I may come,” Trump said while Prime Minster Narendra Modi laughed.

The National Basketball Association, the body that runs basketball league in the United States has announced that 3,000 students from over 70 schools will be invited for the first-ever NBA game in India to be played in Mumbai. The NBA India Games-2019 will feature Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers playing two pre-season games on October 4 and 5 at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

“…India will have access to another world class American product- NBA basketball. Wow, sounds good,” said Trump. Later in his speech, PM Modi invited Trump to visit India with his family.