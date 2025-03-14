More rush for Mysore Silk

March 14, 2025

Mysuru: The Centenary Hall on the premises of Silk Weaving Factory, Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Ltd., on Manandavadi Road in the city, witnessed a heavy rush of women and men, for the consecutive second day today, to grab 25 percent discount offered on the seconds sale of eponymous Mysore Silk sarees.

The discount sales that began yesterday, will end tomorrow with 1000 more sarees up for sale. Yesterday, the KSIC sold a total of 1,200 sarees, with 1,300 sarees kept for sale today.

While people had lined up as early as 4 am yesterday, the response was similar today with the people making a beeline since 3 am.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, KSIC General Manager (Marketing) Naveen Kumar said that arrangements were in place to ensure a hassle-free experience for the customers.

“Pregnant women and elderly women were not allowed inside the hall, where the sarees have been displayed, as a precautionary measure. Instead, they were asked to send their representatives to pick the sarees of their choice” he added.

With the sale witnessing an overwhelming response, there were reports of issues related to billing, which was rectified by the bank officials immediately, the officials said.

The pandal and drinking water facilities is provided at the venue for people to beat the heat.