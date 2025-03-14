MUDA hands over 17 more Layouts to ULBs

March 14, 2025

Mysuru: Continuing with the process of handing over the residential layouts developed in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) limits to various Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) including Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), MUDA has handed over 17 more Layouts to ULBs yesterday.

MUDA Secretary Prasanna Kumar handed over the records of 17 Layouts, majority of them falling under the jurisdiction of Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC), along with about 38,000 khatas and other documents.

Hootagalli CMC Commissioner Chandrashekar told Star of Mysore that the Layouts handed over by MUDA included Sadhana Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Panchacharya Layout, MMG Layout, PSK Serenity among several others, in Vijayanagar 4th Stage. The related documents were received by the Revenue Officer (RO) Ramaswamy and Revenue Inspector (RI) Praveen.

The property holders, irrespective of sites and houses, should henceforth pay the fee related to khata and property tax at the respective ULBs, added Chandrashekar.

Beginning from November 2024, MUDA has launched the process of handing over about 900 Layouts including those developed by MUDA and MUDA-approved Private Residential Layouts to respective ULBs like Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Hootagalli CMC, Bogadi, Srirampura and Rammanahalli Town Panchayats.