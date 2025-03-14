‘Devil’ shoot continues in city
‘Devil’ shoot continues in city

March 14, 2025

Mysuru: The shooting of actor Darshan starrer Kannada movie ‘The Devil’ continued for the third day in city. After shooting for a day at the Government Guest House in Nazarbad on Mar. 12, the shooting had been shifted to Hotel Lalitha Mahal Palace yesterday and is back to the Government Guest House today.

Like the other day, entry to the Government Guest House was restricted to only the film crew, as it was guarded by the Policemen and private bouncers hired by the production house.

Sources said, Darshan was not shooting action sequences, as he has been suffering from back pain since the past few months.

It is also said that, the next schedule of shooting will be held in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Rajasthan, during which actors Rachana Rai, Tulasi, Achyuth Kumar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sreenivas Prabhu, Shobraj among others will be joining the team.

The film is directed by Prakash Veer of ‘Milana’ fame, who has written the story and screenplay. Sudhakar Raj is the cinematographer and Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music.

