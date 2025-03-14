Karnataka notifies Bangalore Palace Act, making it official

March 14, 2025

State secures full control over 472.16-acre Bangalore Palace Grounds for infrastructure projects

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Palace (Utilisation and Regulation of Land) Act, 2025, has officially come into effect, with the Karnataka Government issuing a gazette notification following the Governor’s approval on Wednesday.

With this, the State Government gains the authority to regulate land use within the Bangalore Palace Grounds and move forward with key infrastructure projects, including the widening of Ballari Road and Jayamahal Road, which lead to Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli.

As per the Supreme Court’s directive, the Government must compensate the royal family with Transferable Development Rights (TDR) worth Rs. 3,414 crore — including Rs. 3,014 crore for 15.39 acres required for road expansion, along with compensation for land already acquired.

However, instead of transferring the TDR amount to the royal family, the Government has chosen to deposit it with the Supreme Court. The High Court has already upheld the Government’s claim over the Palace land, though the case remains under Supreme Court review.

Technically, 472.16 acres of Palace land is now considered State property. With the Supreme Court mandating TDR compensation, the Government enacted this law to avoid judicial contempt and ensure future land acquisitions for road expansion.

The Gazette notification states that in its judgement dated 10.12.2024, the Supreme Court, in a contempt case, directed the State to grant TDR for the portion of the Palace land earmarked for road widening. The compensation must align with the prevailing guidance value of adjoining areas, as per Section 45B of the Karnataka Stamp Act, 1957 (Karnataka Act 34 of 1957).

Financial burden, urban chaos

The notification highlights that implementing the judgement would place a severe financial burden on the State exchequer and disrupt Bengaluru’s urban planning. Moreover, the ruling is inconsistent with the total compensation determined under the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996 (Karnataka Act 18 of 1996).

Additionally, civil appeals challenging the constitutional validity of the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996, are still pending before the Supreme Court. Granting TDR at this stage would be irreversible and could have far-reaching consequences for the State.

This new Act, set to take effect on Jan. 27, 2025, empowers the State Government to utilise any part of the Palace land for infrastructure projects. It explicitly states that, regardless of any Court judgement, prior Government decisions, or existing laws, the State retains full authority to proceed with projects — wholly or partially.

Overriding orders

Furthermore, the Act asserts that compensation to affected parties will be provided strictly as per its provisions, overriding any previous compensations granted under Court orders or Government decisions. If compensation has already been disbursed before the Act’s enforcement, it will not be applicable under this law.

Notably, irrespective of any Court ruling or prevailing laws, the Act mandates that compensation for land loss must be calculated as per its guidelines. The Act mandates that compensation for land loss be calculated based on the guideline value determined under Section 45-B of the Karnataka Stamp Act, 1957.

Irrespective of any Court judgement or order, claimants are not entitled to any compensation beyond what is provided under this Act. In case of disputes between claimants and the State Government, the compensation determined under this Act shall be deposited with the ‘Commissioner.’

Compensation claims

The Act further stipulates that claimants cannot receive any compensation from the Commissioner without submitting a certified copy of the final decree from the Civil Court.

Additionally, the Act provides legal immunity to State Government officials and its subsidiaries, stating that no civil or criminal proceedings can be initiated against them for actions taken or intended to be taken in good faith.

Regardless of any Court order or judgement, no Government official shall be held liable for punishment for any action carried out as per this Act.