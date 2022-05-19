Most children arrive at schools as holiday was declared late
News, Top Stories

Most children arrive at schools as holiday was declared late

May 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Though the District Administration announced a one-day holiday today in the district in the wake of heavy rains, a majority of children, unaware of the announcement, came to their schools in the city and district to attend classes.

Upon coming to know that the authorities had declared a holiday, the parents picked up their children and returned homes, while some children, whose parents could not come, went inside schools. As some children stayed in schools, the teachers too who had come, held refresher classes for some time. However, all the children went back home by noon. Some of the parents who had come to take back their wards, expressed disappointment over the delayed holiday announcement.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching