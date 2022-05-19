Most children arrive at schools as holiday was declared late

May 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Though the District Administration announced a one-day holiday today in the district in the wake of heavy rains, a majority of children, unaware of the announcement, came to their schools in the city and district to attend classes.

Upon coming to know that the authorities had declared a holiday, the parents picked up their children and returned homes, while some children, whose parents could not come, went inside schools. As some children stayed in schools, the teachers too who had come, held refresher classes for some time. However, all the children went back home by noon. Some of the parents who had come to take back their wards, expressed disappointment over the delayed holiday announcement.