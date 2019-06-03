Motorists need awareness on hi-beam lights

Sir,

Of late the menace of hi-beam light usage is increasing on city roads, resulting either in accidents or discomfort for the vehicle(s) / people coming in the opposite direction. Adding to the woes, many two-wheeler manufacturers have upgraded to white / LED headlights.

These white / LED lights are powerful even in broad daylight. Manufacturers should consider going back to the old style of normal bulbs and the city Police can also insist on having “Bulls Eye” on headlights which reduces the “glare” due to hi-beam lights.

The glare from hi-beams will cause temporary blindness which affects the night vision of drivers for a while during driving. These few seconds are enough to cause fatal accidents leading to loss of precious lives.

In most cases, usage of hi-beam by motorists is the lack of awareness and usage even on city roads and in well-lit places too. It is better if the local Police create awareness among motorists on usage of hi-beam lights.

NOTE: “Bulls Eye” is a black sticker of about an inch in dia which is pasted on the headlight at the centre. This will cut down the intensity of glare of the beam.

– S. Madhusudan, RK Nagar I-Block, 28.5.2019

