Karnataka State Junior & Sub-Junior Aquatic Championship: Basavangudi Aquatic Centre bags Overall Championship
Karnataka State Junior & Sub-Junior Aquatic Championship: Basavangudi Aquatic Centre bags Overall Championship

Basavangudi Aquatic Centre (BAC), Bengaluru, maintained its supremacy in the State swimming scene by winning the Overall Championship title in the junior (527 points) and sub-junior section (167 points), on the concluding day of the Karnataka State Junior & Sub-Junior Aquatic Championship-2019 at Chamundi Vihar Swimming Pool here yesterday.

Tanish George Mathew (Group-I, BSRC, 181 points), Utkarsh S. Patil (Group II, BAC, 235 points), H. Renukacharya (Group-II, 26 points, Dolphin Aquatics), Ishaan Mehra (Group-IV A, Dolphin Aquatics, 28 points) and N. Naitik (Group-IV B, Mangala, 36 points) won the Individual titles in their respective categories.

In the women’s section, Suvana C. Baskar (Group-I , 230 points, Dolphin Aquatics), Nina Venkatesh (Group-II, 577 points, Dolphin Aquatics), R. Hashika (Group-III, 25 points, VAC), Priyanshy Mishra (Group-IV A, 34, Gafray) and Dhinidhi Desinghu (Golden Fin, Group-IV B, 42 points) won the Individual titles.

New Meet records

Two New Meet Records (NMR) were set on the final day with Tanish George Mathew (BSRC) setting a new mark in the 100m Butterfly (56.33s, old, 57.41s, Aaron D’souza, BAC, 2009) and Anvesha Girish setting a new mark in the 100m Butterfly event (Group II, 1:06.96s, old 1:07.15s, Mayuri Lingaraj, BAC, 2016).

Results (winners only)

Boys

Group-I — 400m medley: Aneesh S. Gowda (Pooja 4:56.90s); 200m Breaststroke: Kalp S. Bohra (Pooja 2:33.89s); 100m Butterfly: Tanish George Mathew (NMR, BSRC, 56.33s, Old, 57.41s, Aaron D’souza, BAC, 2009); 200m Freestyle: C.J. Sanjay (Dolphin 1:58.71s); 4x100m Medley: BSRC 4:05.97s.

Group-II — 400m Medley: Adith Smaran Olety (BAC 5:16.41s); 200m Breaststroke: Adith Smaran Olety (BAC 2:35.21s); 100m Butterfly: Utkarsh S. Patil (BAC 1:02.09s); 200m Freestyle: Akshaya Shet (BSRC 2:06.46s); 4x100m Medley: BAC 4:31.38s.

Group-III — 50m Backstroke: Tanay Suresh (VAC 34.38s); 100m Freestyle: R. Navaneeth Gowda (Dolphin 1:07.08s); 50m Breaststroke: Yash Kartik (BAC 39.84s).

Group-IV A — 50m Freestyle: P.V. Monish (Pooja 31.21s).

Group-IV B — 50m Freestyle: Rishith Rangan (Pooja 33.98s).

Women

Group-I — 400m Medley: G. Saachi (BAC 5:30.27s); 200m Breaststroke: Arushi Manjunath (Dolphin 2:51.01s); 100m Butterfly: Smruthi Mahalingam (BSRC 1:07.48s); 200m Freestyle: Khushi Dinesh (BAC 2:10.83s); 4x100m Medley: BAC 4:46.88s.

Group-II — 400m Medley: A. Jedidah (Dolphin 5:35.17s); 200m Breaststroke: Saanvi S. Rao (BSRC 2:54.13s); 100m Butterfly: Anvesha Girish (NMR, VAC 1:06.96s, Old, 1:07.15s, Mayuri Lingaraj, BAC, 2016); 200m Freestyle: Samanvitha Ravikumar (ASC 2:17.32s); 4x100m Medley: Dolphin 4:48.99s.

Group-III — 50m Backstroke: Manavi Varma (Dolphin 35.14s); 100m Freestyle: R. Hashika (VAC 1:08.69s); 50m Breaststroke: Manavi Varma (Dolphin 38.75s).

Group-IV A — 50m Freestyle: K. Monya Kousumi (NAC 31.24s).

Group-IV B — 50m Freestyle: Dhinidhi Desinghu (Golden Fin 32.33s).

June 3, 2019

