MP distributes Modi’s Exam Warriors Kannada books to students

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha distributed Exam Warriors, a book penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and translated into Kannada by the MP himself to the tenth standard students of Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala here this morning to mark Modi’s 69th birthday.

Extolling the virtues of Modi, one of the tallest leaders in the world today, Simha said that just as the Prime Minister has presided over transformative economic and social sector reforms, which have given a strong boost to India’s development journey, the education sector has been particularly close to his heart.

He said that Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is extremely popular among all sections of society and it was in this programme that he addressed Exam Warriors, first in 2015 and then subsequently in 2016 and 2017.

“This book is non-preachy, thought-provoking and practical. I was entrusted with the task of translating Exam Warriors into Kannada. The formal launch will be held in Bengaluru shortly. This is a very inspiring book for children from LKG to PUC. As tenth standard is the first important turning point in a student’s life, one must learn to enjoy studies without fear of exams,” he said.

MLA L. Nagendra and Principal S.P. Asha were present.

Modi as PM till 2029

Later, interacting with the media, Pratap Simha said that no one can question the popularity of Prime Minister Modi and the good work he was doing for the country. He is definitely going to be the Prime Minister till 2029.

Asked about ‘Operation Kamala,’ he said that it was the Congress which had started poaching of Legislators but the BJP had no such intention. Just because it is a weak party now, it is making wild allegations, he said.

To another question on the war of words between himself and Kodagu BJP leader M.B. Devaiah during the visit of the Central team to Kodagu to study nature’s fury, he said that he would not give much importance to people who were inconsequential.

He was confident that he enjoyed the support of people of Kodagu for the good work he has done and they definitely know who he was as a person.