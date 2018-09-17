Mass immersion of Ganesha idols passes off peacefully in city

Mysuru: The 15th annual Ganesha procession and mass immersion of idols installed at various places across the city passed off peacefully without any untoward incident in city on yesterday. The mass immersion was organised under the aegis of Mysuru Nagara Samoohika Vinayaka Visarjana Mandali, Devaraja Urs Road.

Idols in different shapes and avatars, from various places in the city such as Veeranagere, N.R. Mohalla, Tilaknagar, Kesare, Kyathamaranahalli, Udayagiri, Kalyanagiri, Kuvempunagar, Ramakrishnanagar and Naidunagar, were brought on decorated vehicles simultaneously. The teams assembled at Veeraganapathi Temple in Veeranagere around 3 pm.

The main procession began after the public function followed by a host of folk troupes including Dollu Kunitha, Kamsale, Veeraghase, Tamate and other folk dances. The procession proceeded via Ashoka Road, Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple, Big Clock Tower, Gandhi Square, Prabha Talkies, Sayyaji Rao Road and K.R. Circle.

They continued the procession through Devaraja Urs Road, JLB Road, Railway Station, Bamboo Bazaar, Bannimantap and reached Srirangapatna where they immersed the idols in the river near Sri Saibaba Temple.

Revellers dance

Thousands of people of all ages took part in the grand procession chanting slogans. Youths took part in large numbers waving saffron flags, dancing and bursting crackers along the procession route. A sea of devotees swarmed the procession route as colourful idols from different pandals throughout the city made their way to the immersion points. Rain started when the procession reached Post Office Circle. However, the revellers danced as colourful water was sprinkled on them during the procession.

Security tightened

Meanwhile, Police diverted the traffic movement and a security blanket was thrown all over the city with huge posse of Police personnel along the procession route to prevent untoward incidents. Police pickets were deployed at all sensitive places and heavy contingent was posted at all places of religious importance on the procession route. Closed circuits cameras were also installed at important places to monitor the situation remotely.

At the public function prior to the procession, former Minister and MLA S. A. Ramdas appealed the people to participate in the immersion procession without disturbing the peace and harmony of the city.

MLA L. Nagendra, President of Visarjana Mandali Narayanappa, BJP leader Sandesh Swamy, Corporator Sathwik Sandesh Swamy and others were present.