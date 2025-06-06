MP distributes ration kits to over 3,500 Pourakarmikas

June 6, 2025

Mysuru: As part of 141st birth anniversary of Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is also the titular head of Mysore Royal family, distributed ration kits to over 3,500 Pourakarmikas at a mega event held at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city on June 4.

Speaking on the occasion, Yaduveer said that Mysuru is known for its hygiene and cleanliness, for which Nalwadi had given prominence during his reign.

“This is purely an apolitical programme organised by the fans of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The day is also special for me because it was on this day that I was elected as Mysuru-Kodagu MP. I have done many developmental programmes besides planning more in this one year and have responded to the problems of the people. I have taken a pledge to do pro-developmental works and activities in keeping with the aspirations of the erstwhile Mysore rulers,” he said while explaining the purpose behind the organisation of this mega event.

The programme also featured mass feeding (Anna Santarpane) to thousands of people.