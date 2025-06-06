BJS Mysuru empowers 200 students through Vidyadaan Project
BJS Mysuru empowers 200 students through Vidyadaan Project

June 6, 2025

Mysuru: Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS), Mysuru Chapter, concluded ‘Vidyadaan,’ a book distribution project at Sri Terapanth Bhavan, by distributing around 1,200 books to 200 students from diverse educational backgrounds — including 11th, 12th, Degree, Engineering, Commerce, CA, CS, CAT, NEET, COMEDK and MBBS streams.

The aim of the project was to bridge the educational gap by providing quality academic books to students free of cost. Old text books were collected over weeks from four key collection centres — Sri Sthanakvasi Jain Bhavan, Adeshwara Vatika, Parshwa Vatika and Sri Terapanth Bhavan.

BJS Mysuru has in a press release expressed its gratitude to all the donors, volunteers, and mentors from across BJS Karnataka Region.

BJS Karnataka State Secretary Prakash Gulecha, Regional President Sukhraj Vinayaka, Mysuru Chapter President Rajan Baghmar, Vice-Presidents Amit Chauhan and Nemichand Badaula, Treasurer Manohar Sankala, Secretaries Rajendra Desarla, Sunil Patwa and Navratan Pitliya, Project Coordinators Himanshu Accha, Koushik Jain, Punit Jugraj, Women’s Wing Vice-President Santosh Salecha, Members Rekha Mutha, Vikram Kawad, Dharamchand Mutha, Jambu Mutha, Akshay Vanigota, Deepak Derasaria, Pratham Chopra, Naveen Nahar and a large number of students were present.

