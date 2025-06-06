Open Day 2025 at SJCE: Focus on innovation, engineering brilliance

June 6, 2025

Mysuru: The ‘Open Day 2025,’ jointly organised by JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) and its constituent college, Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), was held recently at JSS Technical Institutions Campus in Mysuru.

Thousands of visitors were treated to a vibrant showcase of innovation, creativity and engineering excellence.

The event was inaugurated at the SJCE Statue Circle by chief guest Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha. He was joined by Dr. A.N. Santosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. C. Nataraju, Principal (In-Charge), Dr. P. Nanjundaswamy, Controller of Examinations and Dr. B.S. Harish, Deputy Registrar.

Event conveners Dr. K.M. Anil Kumar and Dr. M.N. Nagendra Prasad, along with faculty members, department heads and students from various institutions were present.

‘Virtual Tour’ mobile app

A key highlight of the inauguration was the launch of a student-developed ‘Virtual Tour’ mobile application, designed to help visitors navigate the wide array of Open Day events and exhibits across the sprawling campus.

Students presented over 90 innovative projects through live demonstrations, working models and prototype displays. These included a ‘Bluetooth Grass Cutter, a multifunctional agricultural robot’’ and other original creations in technology and automation.

Various competitions — including model exhibitions, poster presentations and departmental showcases — were evaluated by expert judges. Students from across Karnataka, particularly from Mysuru and Bengaluru, highlighted their problem-solving skills and technical creativity.

Adding to the allure was a mini air show conducted at KSCA Grounds by the Department of Mechanical Engineering. Students piloted micro aircraft via remote controllers, much to the delight of the 8,000-plus crowd. The aerial spectacle turned out to be one of the major crowd-pullers of the Open Day.

Interactive stalls by student clubs, engaging cultural performances, and themed games added a festive spirit to the Open Day, making it not just an academic event but also a celebration of student life and University culture.

Standout exhibits

Automatic curry-making machine: Developed by Mechanical Engineering students Prajwal, Ramesh, Rashmi and Darshan, under the guidance of Dr. V.M. Mahesh, the model demonstrated automation in food preparation.

Sugarcane harvesting machine: Created by F. Salman, N. Kiran, Roshan Singh and J. Chandan under faculty A.S. Bindu, this machine could selectively cut sugarcane stems while removing leaves — a potential boon for modern agriculture.

Camera-Based Scarecrow: An innovative solution by Industrial Production students Sahana, R. Ananya, M.S. Nischitha and D. Varsha, the model used a motion-sensor camera to detect intruding birds or animals and emit sound to scare them off — offering a more intelligent alternative to conventional scare devices.