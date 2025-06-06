Dr. L. Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurthy visit Mysore Vasudevacharya’s house

June 6, 2025

Mysuru: Violin maestro Padma Vibhushan Dr. L. Subramaniam and his wife Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurthy, a noted playback singer, paid a brief visit to the heritage house of legendary musician Mysore Vasudevacharya, an exponent of Karnatak music and an Asthana Vidwan in the Court of Mysore Maharaja, this morning.

Dr. Subramaniam was bestowed with Padma Vibhushan Award recently and his wife Kavita Krishnamurthy was awarded Padmashri in 2005.

The musician couple spent some time moving around the house of the great music composer.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Subramaniam said that both Piteelu T. Chowdiah and Mysore Vasudevacharya, who have contributed immensely to Karnatak music, are remembered by musicians all over the world.

Mysore Vasudevacharya has raised the cultural significance of Mysuru city, he said.

Around 20 other music enthusiasts accompanied the couple during their brief visit to Mysore Vasudevacharya’s house located on Sayyaji Rao Road in Agrahara.