MP inaugurates Unity March in city
News

MP inaugurates Unity March in city

November 15, 2025

Mysuru, Nov. 15 – Nearly 400 participants took part in the Unity March, organised by My Bharat Kendra, Mysuru (Ministry of Youth Services and Sports, Govt. of India), in association with District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, University of Mysore NSS Units, Bharat Scouts & Guides, Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University and JSS Group of Institutions, to mark the 150th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in city this morning.

The Unity March was flagged-off by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

The March passed through KR Circle and Devaraj Urs Road, before culminating at the University of Mysore Athletic Grounds (Oval Grounds).

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, BJP City President L. Nagendra, former Mayor Shivakumar and others were present on the occasion.

